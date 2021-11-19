How Rohr Damaged Nigerian Football – Ex-NFF Board Member, Green

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Christopher Green, has stated that head coach of the national team, Gernot Rohr, has done a lot of damage to the country’s football.

Rohr has been under pressure even if he had qualified the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The Super Eagles played out an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Cape Verde at home to progress into the third round of qualifying.

The result of the clash has made fans and pundits call for the sack of Rohr and Green says it has given them “a lot of heartache”.

He told ESPN: “To most Nigerians, to continue to see the Eagles perform this way gives a lot of heartache.

“Our football is suffering. Rohr has done a lot of damage to our game because the Super Eagles is Nigeria’s flagship in world football.

“We need the best for our team at every time, no sentiments. For the first time we can see the majority of journalists, commentators and a cross section of Nigerians agreeing that the Super Eagles have not improved over five years with Rohr in the saddle.

“Can’t our football administrators in the NFF see that the ship is sinking? The signs are ominous and the air is delicate. It is not late to change.”























