Hushpuppi Sentenced To 11 Years In Jail, To Pay $1.7M To Two Fraud Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, has been convicted of his fraud crimes and sentenced to 11 years in a United States prison on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Also, US District Judge Otis D. Wright ordered the defendant to pay $1,732,841 in compensation to two fraud victims.

According to Judge Wright, Hushpuppi planned to use online schemes to launder tens of millions of dollars while boasting about his opulent, crime-funded lifestyle.

“Money laundering and business email compromise scams are a massive international crime problem, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement and international partners to identify and prosecute those involved, wherever they may be,” the Judge said.

African Examiner recalls that in 2020, Hushpuppi was taken into custody on many counts of cybercrime.