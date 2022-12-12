Why I Deleted Tweet On Deborah’s Lynching In May – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the murder of a student, Deborah Samuel, by religious extremists in a school in Sokoto, for alleged blasphemy on May 12.

Atiku also explained that he deleted an earlier tweet on the matter because it didn’t get the necessary approval from him before it was sent out.

The PDP candidate said he condemned the murder because it was clearly done outside the tenets of what Islam provides.

Miss Deborah Yakubu, a second year female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was murdered and burnt by her fellow students who were Muslims for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Mohammed, in a WhatsApp platform on May 12.

On May 13, Atiku, in a post on his verified tweeter handle @Atiku, condemned the incident and called for the arrest of those behind the murder.

This didn’t go unnoticed by extremists, who condemned Atiku’s position and threatened to punish him at the polls.

Within minutes, Atiku’s post was deleted. This led to another round of bashing from Nigerians, who felt he cared more about votes than Nigerian lives.