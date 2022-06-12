I Attempted Suicide Three Times — Bbnaija’s Beatrice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Beatrice, has stated that she attempted suicide three times because of depression.

The reality TV star disclosed this on her Twitter while advising her fans to accept their imperfections and learn from her mistakes.

Beatrice tweeted: “I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed and I like it this way; that’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you,” she tweeted.

“Just lying in bed and remembering how I was depressed and attempted suicide three times. On this day in 2019 was the third time. Look at me now. Try your best to stay alive, the future has brighter days.”