I Don’t Want To Lose My Wife- Tuface Idibia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface Idibia or 2baba has stated that he doesn’t intend losing his wife, Annie Idibia to someone else.

2baba took to his Instagram page on Tuesday as he expressed his feelings to his wife.

In the video, Annie Idibia was seen going about her business, exchanging pleasantries with people, and giving out hugs.

Doing a voice over in the video, the singer stated that he gets jealous whenever someone else gets his wife’s attention.

He said: “I get jealous when someone else has your attention. It’s not as if I’m needy or insecure, I just don’t want someone else to realise how amazing you are and for them to steal you away from me. I just really do not want to lose you to someone else, you mean too much to me for that to happen.”

The video has since sparked reactions on social media because of the controversial relationship of the celebrity couple.

The African Examiner writes that the singer is blessed with seven kids, 4 boys and three girls and they were three women: Sumbo Adeoye, Pero Adeniyi, and Annie Macauley.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



