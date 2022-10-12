I Never Signed Whitemoney To EME – Banky W

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has refuted claims that he signed Big Brother Naija winner, Whitemoney to his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment.

Banky W refuted the claims in an interview with Hot FM Lagos saying that he did not sign the reality TV personality.

According to him, in 2017, EME transitioned from being a record company to a media and marketing organisation and he just assisted Whitemoney in obtaining an ambassadorial arrangement with a business that it advises for.

He explained that the agreement was just for an influencer campaign for one of the corporate companies that EME works with.

African Examiner recalls that they were speculations that Whitemoney, had been signed as an artist to the EME record company after the reality star uploaded a tweet on his Twitter account.

The ambiguous nature of the caption confused many who mistook it as the artiste being signed to the record label.

“Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. EGWU & YOU BAD drops: 23/09/22 Are You Ready???”, he wrote on Twitter.