I Was Foolish When I Campaigned For Tinubu In 1999 – Seun Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, has stated that he was foolish when he was campaigning for Tinubu in 1999.

The African Examiner writes that Bola Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State and a presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

In a recent video, the son of the legendary singer and activist stated that he was young and naïve when he campaigned for Tinubu in 1999.

He also stated that he campaigned for Tinubu because of his late father’s relationship with the politician and the dream of having a Yoruba nation.

Seun said: “Na me campaign for Tinubu in 1999. Why? Because I knew him with my father. I followed him. I did Yoruba politics. Yoruba would be free from this Nigeria because I was a fool. I was a fool in those days. I was young. I was naive. I believed in what I could see. But the more I understood, the more I learn, I didn’t just stay in that position of privilege thinking that yes, I don arrive. I know Tinubu. I can do anything wey I like. While I was there, I continued to study, lead and develop my political consciousness.”

He also disclosed that he has had no contact with the politician in over ten years.

“And I can guarantee you that Tinubu cannot say he has seen me in almost 10 years. More than 10 years if care is not taken. He cannot tell anybody that I saw Seun here or Seun called me there. And in more than 15 years he would tell you that Seun o ti se political anything pelu wa. As soon as I saw that what was happening there was false and selfish, I stepped away. It no longer matches my political consciousness. So, that’s growth and I accept that for everybody.”