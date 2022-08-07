I’ll Continue To Speak For Nigeria – Sanusi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, says he will continue to speak and air his views to defend and rebuild Nigeria.

Sanusi, who is also the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, said this in Abuja on Saturday at a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time.’’

The play was written by a professor of Drama at the Redeemer University, Ahmed Yerima, and produced by the Executive Chairman, Duke of Somolu Productions, Mr Joseph Edgar.

The 14th Emir said he had what it took to contribute to nation-building because of his long history of service to the country.

He said he served as the Chief Risk Officer at the United Bank for Africa, and at First Bank, and also as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; as Emir of Kano for six years and Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

Sanusi said that he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as emir in spite of positions he occupied in life.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I have no regret.

I turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

“If I have sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?’’ he observed.

Sanusi added that many traditional rulers held leadership positions such as army generals, governors, Nigeria Customs chief and others before they were appointed traditional rulers.

According to him, these traditional rulers gave their bits to serve this country.

“We have a long history of service to this country. My father, as the first Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, set up the agency in 1960, the record is there to see.

“We will continue to devote energy to build this country. It doesn’t belong to anyone; it belongs to all of us,’’ Emir Sanusi stressed.

He said if he had a choice between sacrificing his principles and holding on to position, he would give up the position.

“History is always the best judge. The things that I said would happen, that caused me so much trouble, have happened.

“For me, I have absolutely no regret and I will continue to speak and voice my views. I will continue to defend this country,’’ he said.

