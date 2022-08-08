‘I’m Fully In Charge Of Rivers, Wike Tells Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that no political aspirant will take votes from Rivers in the 2023 General Election without showing the state the respect it deserves.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Orochiri-Worokwu Flyover in Port Harcourt on Monday, Wike stated that he was in “in charge” of Rivers and would not allow anyone sideline in the state.

Although Wike did not say anyone’s name, he is believed to be referring to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, as both of them appear to have been at loggerheads for some time now.

“If you say Rivers state does not matter, Rivers state will tell you, you don’t also matter at an appropriate time,” Wike said in the road commissioning by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“If you don’t like us, we would not like you. If you like us, we would like you. Nobody will use our votes for nothing, our votes will matter and Rivers state must benefit from anybody we are going to support. That’s the truth of the matter.

“Politics here is no longer about ‘vote for somebody’ (but) what would you do for the people of Rivers state? So, people should calm down. We are coming, nobody should panic. I’m fully in charge, don’t you know that? I am fully in charge! I’m not that kind of governor anybody can bring to Abuja to hold meeting,

I’m not that kind of governor, I’m fully in charge here. If you say I’m not in charge, put your head and see whether you will come out, so all these big names, forget it. We are in charge.”