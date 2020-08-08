I’m Happy I Forgave Kashamu Before He Died – Gbenga Daniel

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, says he is delighted he forgave the late senator Buruji Kashamu, before he died.

African Examiner recalls that Daniel and Kashamu were once “political enemies” concerning the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

In 2011, Kashamu in conjunction with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo disagreed with Daniel, making sure his proposed candidates lost out in the party’s primary elections.

Obasanjo supported Chief Tunji Olurin, while Daniel, who was the governor of Ogun state then, preferred Prince Gboyega Isiaka.

When the PDP ticket was out of reach from Isiaka, he defected to the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

However, both PDP and PPN lost the 2011 election to Senator Ibikunle Amosun of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The relationship between Kashamu and former President Obasanjo later became mortuary-old.

Reacting to Kashamu’s death, Daniel said he received with shock, the news of the death of Kasamu.

“I picked a Timeless lesson of how transient life can be from this sad occurrence. I am glad despite all our years of political disagreements, conflicts and turbulence, by the hands of Providence my heart found a rare opportunity of forgiving and making up with him before his untimely death,” Daniel said.

He prayed God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.