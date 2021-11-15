Suspected Assassins Kill Husband, Wife In Jigawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Jigawa have confirmed the murder of husband and wife in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state by suspected assassins.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Command, confirmed the incident in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said that the incident occurred on Nov. 13, at about 2:30 a.m., when suspected hoodlums stormed the residence of the deceased in Kebberi village and shot them dead.

He alleged that the suspected assassins shot dead the deceased, identified as Alhaji Musa and his wife, Hajiya Adama.

The PPRO added that the suspects did not steal or take anything from the residence of the victim, who was the Manager of Three Brothers Mill, Malammadori.

“That on Nov. 13, at about 0230hrs, unknown hoodlums stormed and trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Musa, Manager, Three Brothers Rice Mill, shot him and his wife Hajiya Adama all of Kebberi village in Malammadori LGA,” the PPRO said.

According to him, two handset packages were recovered as exhibit from the scene, adding that five suspects are being interrogated.

