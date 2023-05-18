Lagos CP Arrests Officers For Brutalising Okada Man In Viral Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has arrested and detained the policemen involved in the brutal assault of an Okada rider in Lagos.



The African Examiner writes that a video which has now gone viral on social media had shown the three officers decked in police uniform in a struggle with an Okada rider now identified as Al-Hassan Usman.



Usman was trying to prevent the violent officers who were determined to take his motorcycle.

One of the policemen was seen hitting the victim with a club as another one repeatedly pushed him away from the bike aggressively and this led to severe injury on his forehead as blood was seen gushing out.



The third police officer rode away on Usman’s bike and the other two accomplices left the scene in a tricycle.

The incident, which reportedly happened in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State four days ago sparked social media reactions from Nigerians on social media which led to calls for the punishment of the erring officers.



Reacting to this development on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest and detention of the officers.

He made this known while speaking in a Twitter Space webinar organised by Premium Times, where he stated that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali had sent the video to him on WhatsApp.



“They have been detained, I’m saying it now. I got the video of the Abule Egba incident on my WhatsApp from the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and when he sends material to me like that, I know what it means,” the senior police officer said during the webinar.

He also disclosed that CP Owohunwa had swung into action and detained the officer without even waiting for any order and he heaped praises for the Commissioner over his proactiveness.

“We don’t waste time when our men misbehave,” Adejobi added.