I’m Innocent, Abba Kyari Denies Hushpuppi’s Bribe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has denied receiving a bribe from popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.

The United States Department of Justice had stated that ongoing investigations indicated that Hushpuppi allegedly bribed Kyari to arrest one Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, one of his colleagues in Nigeria.

Reacting, Kyari took to his Facebook page on Thursday saying that his hands are clean.

According to Kyari, nobody asked for money from Hushpuppi as the focus of the police was to save people’s lives that were purportedly threatened.

The cop explained that Hushpuppi, who was based in Dubai at that time, had informed the police that somebody in Nigeria was threatening to kill his family.

He also sent the suspect’s phone number, urging the police to act swiftly to save his family.

He however disclosed that the suspect was allowed to go after investigation indicated that they were long- time friends but they had disagreements over money.

Kyari denied that he never asked for a dime from Hushuppi, saying the only time they had discussions concerning money was when the fraudster asked to know who sews his native clothes and caps, adding that after linking both party, Hushpuppi paid N300,000 for five sets of attires.

Kyari narrated that the clothes and caps were delivered to his office after which someone collected them for the alleged fraudster. He urged anyone interested in further pursuing the matter to contact Vincent for confirmation.

The statement partly read: “For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious big money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of service for two decades is open for everybody to see. They will continue seeing us serving our fatherland and we will continue responding to ALL distress calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

“For good Nigerians who appreciate our service, please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false narratives without any evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.”























