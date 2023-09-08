Nigerians React After DSS Personnel Shot Traders In Abuja Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly opened fire inside Garki market in Abuja on Thursday has sparked reactions on social media as many netizens are of the view that the DSS have left its main job of being a top security agency to a “boy scout movement” that can be hired and fired by anyone.

According to available reports, a customer had called in some DSS operatives to arrest a tailor who did not meet an agreed deadline on delivery of clothes and seeing the presence of the DSS operatives, some of the tailor’s colleagues waded into the matter to resolve the issue amicably and prevent the arrest.

However, the intervention did not go down well with the DSS agents as one of the personnel allegedly fired a shot that injured the tailor, with a stray bullet hitting a sales girl who was sitting in her shop.

Angry by the gunfire, the tailor’s colleagues tried to prevent the DSS operatives from leaving the market and a footage of the DSS personnel fleeing from the scene as traders pelted them with stones as since emerged online.

Reacting to this development in a statement issued on Friday, Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, stated that police officers prevented the situation from escalating.

“An altercation arose between market occupants and certain individuals, including a DSS personnel and a tailor named Muhammad Habibu,” Adeh said.

“The Garki Divisional Police station mobilized officers in response to a received distress call reporting the invasion of the market by these individuals who fired shots at this tailor.

“This incident led to some of the local youths reacting angrily and attempting to confront the DSS personnel involved.

“In response, the police intervened to rescue the individuals and protect public safety.

“During the incident, there was damage to a section of the police outpost as some of the irate youths acted in a disorderly manner.”

Also, speaking on the issue, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, said in a statement that an investigation regarding the incident has begun.

According to him, the personnel found culpable will face disciplinary measures.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (today, 7/9/2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja,” the statement reads.

“Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT Command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter.

“The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.”

The African Examiner brings some of the views of netizens on X formerly known as Twitter concerning the development.

@FirstObidient writes: “Yesterday evening in Garki Market, Abuja, A lady called some DSS personnels to “deal with” her tailor, who hadn’t delivered her clothes as agreed. In their usual reckless manner, they came and shot the tailor. One sales lady minding her business in another shop was also hit in the nose by their bullet. Angered by their actions, marketers attempted to block them from leaving the market but the personnels quickly took to their heels while the marketers chased them with stones.”

@Mazi_Ibem writes: “A private citizen calls DSS to come harass and intimidate another citizen. Without political position, she’s already behaving this way. Imagine she gets an SA position. It will suffice to say that we all behave same way. We are our own problem.”

@only1chiefff writes: “This country is finished Dss cos of tailor??”

@sweetsixtien writes: “NDLEA did it’s own, now na DSS That’s why DSS dey flex muscle on top Twitter na and those that are chained tag them to those who speak truth to power to go arrest them – APC has wiped out morality in every institution.”

@nelsonazegba writes: “DSS have lost its bearing what concerns DSS with civil matters.”

@officialntino_ writes: “When you employ thieves on the name of DSS.”

@Belonwuedu writes: “As usual, DSS is now common boy scout.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



