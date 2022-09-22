I’m Ready To Serve Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency – Onochieobodo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta State under the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Tony Ochei Onochei aka Onochieobodo has stated that he is ready to serve the people of the constituency.

Onochieobodo made this declaration while speaking with newsmen in Abuja saying that his political philosophy is hinged on “service to the people”.

He said: “I am in this race to offer Service to Our People that toil day and night to eke out a living across nooks and cranny of communities in Aniocha/Oshimili to longing for a better life.

“I am in this race to make lives better for millions of our People through legislative advocacy and engagement with the Federal Government as your representative in the House of Representatives in Abuja. Ensuring to bring whatsoever is due to our people.

“I am in this race to be a Strong Voice for our people in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency – I will Speak Up for our People, I will fight for Our People, This is a Solemn Promise.

“My past records of service bear me out in this regard.

“As a Consultant in the National Assembly, I urged the Legislator to bring to Public Hearing a contractor who absconded with funds meant for a Dam Project in Ogwashiuku to account for his mismanagement of public funds.”

Speaking concerning the NNPP not being a political party in Delta State, Onochieobodo added: “NNPP may not be popular in Anioma Oshimili but the ideology of the party resonates with the yearnings of the people, which are poverty alleviation”.

He also stated that he will reduce poverty through human capital development