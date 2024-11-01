In Enugu, PRODA Begins Sports Festival Ahead Of Oyo 2024 RIGAN Games

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the Research Institute Games Association of Nigeria RIGAN, schedule to take place in Oyo state, come December 2024, the Project Development Institute, (PRODA), Enugu, has commenced a sports festival aimed at picking Athletes that will represent it in Oyo.

African Examiner Sports reports that the “PRODA Festival Games which is also designed to foster unity and communality among staffers of the Agency began on Tuesday with the female and male volleyball teams giving a good account of themselves.

The festival programmed to last till November, 2024, is equally aimed at preparing the institute for the December national outing.

In the opening female volleyball game, the Human Resources Department beat Engineering Research Development and Production Department 2-1 in a 3 set.

The volleyball game was a spectacle with the ladies entertaining fans with their display. At two sets, both teams were tied 1-1 but the last set saw Resources mount sustained pressure to win their opening match.Four female teams are participating in the volleyball game.

Similarly, in the male football event, CPD/MET and EPED settled for a goalless draw in the match officiated by Nigeria FIFA graded referee, Patience Madu. Also, a total of four teams are participating in the soccer game.

Other sporting events taking place in the festival are, table tennis, Scrabble, Draft, Chess, and others.

Speaking with Sports writers shortly at the official kick-off of both games, Director-General, PRODA, Dr Peter Okwudilichukwu Ogbobe, explained that the festival is aimed at creating an atmosphere of conviviality and comradeship among the staff.

He said it will also prepare the athletes for the 2024 Research Institute Games Association of Nigeria , RIGAN which will be hosted in December in Oyo State.

According to him, “The essence of the sports festival is to bring unity and a sense of communality to the staff.

“The Festival involves various departments competing against themselves. Sports as we all know is one tool that unite everyone,

“We will use this platform to select the best legs, hands and brains to represent the institute at the 2024 RIGAN in Oyo.”

The PRODA boss explained that there are no age limits in the games, stressing that only staff of the institute are eligible to participate.

He added that plans are afoot to build sporting facilities in the institute, with a view to boosting sports in the federal government owned agency.