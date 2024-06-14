In Opening Match Of Euro 2024, Germany Thrash Scotland 5-1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Host nation Germany thrashed 10-man Scotland 5-1 in the opening match of the 2024 European Championship.

Germany started confidently and raced into an early lead when Florian Wirtz beat Angus Gunn from distance. The impressive Jamal Musiala then doubled Germany’s lead before Scotland’s Ryan Porteous was sent off for an ugly lunge on Ilkay Gundogan in the penalty box, with Kai Havertz converting from the spot.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home a fourth late in the second half. Scotland did manage a late consolation through an Antonio Rudiger own goal, only for Emre Can to restore the home side’s four-goal advantage with the final kick of the match.

The two other teams in Group A — Hungary and Switzerland — meet in the second match of the tournament on Saturday/NYT