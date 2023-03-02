INEC Failed Nigerians, Atiku Rejects Election Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the Saturday, February 25, 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the outcome of the exercise in its totality.

Atiku stated this as he addressed a press conference on Thursday saying that the presidential and national assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were characterised by unprecedented

According to him, INEC has “failed woefully” in its assignment and he tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in order to save Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku said, “The manipulation and fraud that attended this election were unprecedented in the history of our nation. It was indeed a rape of democracy. The processes and outcome of the election was grossly flawed and must be challenged by all of us.”

The former Nigeria Vice President stated that his lawyers have started gathering evidence and will subsequently head to court with the hope of reclaiming victory.

“It’s my hope the judiciary will redeem itself this time around and rise to society’s expectation as the last hope of our people. In the end, who wins is not as important as the credibility of our elections and electoral processes,” he added.