Insecurity: Afrilaw Geneva Centre, Harp On Media, CSO’s Roles In Strengthening Private Security Governance In Nig

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Against the backdrop of rising insecurity in Nigeria, a non- governmental, and human rights body, African Law Foundation, (AFRILAW), and Geneva Centre for Security sector governance (DCAF) have said that the media and Civil Society organizations CSOs have fundamental roles to play in strengthening the private security sector in Nigeria.

They posited that as major Stakeholders in nation building, the media and CSOs, must rise up to their responsibilities in joining hands with relevant agencies in ensuring that the narratives of private security operation in Nigeria, especially as it relates to non -conformity to international norms and best global practices are changed.

While stressing the need and importance for the engagement of private security operators in the fight against insecurity in the country, Afrilaw, insisted that for the sector to achieve the desired goal, there must be a legislative frame work.

Speaking during a two- day capacity building workshop held in Abuja for selected CSOs and media personal drawn from parts of Nigeria, Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrilaw, Barrister Chinwike Okereke, maintained that private security governance in Nigeria cannot make meaningful head way without embracing international best practices and norms.

He noted that as an emerging industry in Nigeria, there is need for its players to ensure professionalism and best global practices, stressing that it’s the only way they can be relevant in the society and win citizens confidence.

“The private security industry is an emerging sector that is growing very fast in Nigeria, and has its challenges. But for us to get it right, all critical Stakeholders, including the media and Civil Society groups must play their expected roles in ensuring that the sector becomes more effective and efficient.

The AFRILAW boss, who spoke on the theme, “Private Security Governance Challenges and the Relevance of International Norms and Best Practices.” stated that “today’s workshop is to train CSOs and media practitioners on how to use the document as a tool of engagement.

According to him, “the role of private security operatives in the face of current insecurity in the country cannot be undermined.

He noted that though, there are high number of private security firms in Nigeria, such organizations have been operating without effective regulation of their activities, hence the need for the draft executive private security bill currently before the Ministry of Interior, for onward transmission to the nation’s national Assembly NASS.

He said if passed, the new law will no doubt restore sanity and bring about a turn- around in the sector, noting that lack of regulation in the system has “led to a number of misconducts and lack of synergy with the conventional government owned security agencies.

The AFRILAW helmsman, lamented that there were few laws regulating the operations of private security organizations in Nigeria, a development he said, has continued to create rooms for excesses misconducts among the Operatives, adding that some of the laws were “obsolete and required review to capture emerging security challenges.

African Examiner reports that other major event at the two day programme was the public presentation/official lunch of a Toolkit on the private security governance challenges and the relevance of international norms and best practices: a guide for Civil Society and media, which was performed by the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mohammed Abubakar Audi.

Chinwike, said “on behalf of organizers of this event AFRILAW, and Geneva Centre for Security Sector governance (DCAF), in partnership with NSCDC, I am pleased to welcome every one of you to this public presentation and launching of this Toollkit.

“This launch event is part of activities under our “Strengthening Private Security Regulation and oversight in Nigeria” a project being implemented by Afrilaw foundation and Geneva Centre Security Sector Governance DCAF, in partnership with private governance Observatory and NSCDC, and support of the Association of Licensed private security practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN).

“As crime, violence and insecurity rises in Nigeria, the demand for private security services has strongly increased in the last decades, but in many contexts, national legal frameworks and policies do not effectively regulate the industry, and there is lack of oversight.

“This leads to an increased risks of human rights abuses, such as sexual harassment, exploitation and abuses, as well as excessive use of force.

“In this regard, Civil Society plays a fundamental roles in promoting a better understanding of private, also the ensuring that violations are reported, and that applicable national laws and policies address all relevant issues.

“CSOs and media who are conscious of their role covering such topics are important in holding government and private security providers to account for their actions and policies, and can build the necessary bridges between key Stakeholders, including government’s private industry Actors as well as affected individuals/ Communities and public at large

Barr. Chinwike, further explained that the guide was developed to empower a strong and informed Civil Society adding, that it provides updated information in the various challenges linked with private security companies activities in Nigeria, with detailed overview for each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He added that the guide equally provides guidance to CSOs media on international norms and best practices

The AFRILAW Founder, hinted that during the process of developing the guide, the organization selected and engaged six security and human rights experts, (Regional Champions), from the six geopolitical zones and also four media representatives who conducted a research to identify the applicability and relevancy if the key principals and provisions from the three initiatives across their various regions in Nigeria.

Earlier in Virtual speech, to the participants, from Geneva, Emmylou Boodi, Senior Project Officer of DCAF, had applauded Afrilaw, for it’s fantastic job in driving the project in Nigeria.

She said the Centre remains committed in ensuring that private security governance in Nigeria is strengthened and operates in line with best global practices, calling on the Nigeria media to always report issues concerning the sector.

Presenting/launching the Toolkit, the NSCDC – DG, represented by Assistant Commandant General Raji Ibrahim, in charge of private security guide department, stressed the need for a continued robust synergy among security agencies in Nigeria.

He said as the agency constitutional empowered to regulate activities of private security organizations in the country, NSCDC, is not relenting in ensuring that operators conform to best global practices.

The CG, expressed optimism that if the proposed executive private governance security bill is successful at the NASS, it would address all the anomalies currently been experienced in the industry in Nigeria

In his remark at the event, Nigeria’s Inspector General of police, Akali Baba, who spoke via a Senior officer in the force Headquarters, Mr. Oluyinwa Adejobi, had commended AFRILAW and its partners in their efforts towards enthroning private security governance in line with global best practices.

He disclosed that NSCDC, has developed a comprehensive data base with detail information of all registered private security organizations in Nigeria.

The IGP, and other speakers alluded to the fact that the launch of the Toolkit by AFRILAW and partners was apt, coming at a time when Nigeria is being confronted with alarming insecurity challenges across the nation.

He said as part of measure to tackle the situation, the Nigeria police was proposing the setting up of private detective schools, and training of private investigators.

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr. Lukas Schifferle, was represented at the event by a Senior officer in the Embassy, Mr. Tunde Ajala.

The programme, featured paper presentations from various Resources persons from different organizations, including Human Rights Commission.