Insecurity: Police Lost Four Personnel During Attack By Suspected Members Of IPOB/ESN In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The insecurity ravaging Anambra State on Monday worsened, as four policemen attached to the state Command paid the Supreme price during a gun battle with suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and Eastern Nigeria Network IPOB/ ESN.

Police public Relations Officer PRO in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement made available for African Examiner, said security Operatives comprising the police and Army also neutralized three of the suspects, while two were arrested.

“Today 20/02/2023 at about 02:20 am, gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN attacked Awada Police Station in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms.

“In response to the attack, police operatives attached to Anambra State Command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigeria Army, in a gun duel and three members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were fatally wounded while three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them.

“Other items recovered from the assailants include a brown Lexus 330 with reg no. GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered KYMCO motorcycle suspected to be stolen properties, charms and other incriminating items.

“During a mop-up operation by police/military operatives, two male suspects reasonably believed to have participated in the attack were apprehended.

“Regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng E. Echeng has since visited the incident scene, and after conducting spot assessments, ordered the immediate deployment of all the command’s operational/investigative assets to track down fleeing members of the murderous gang.

The Anambra Police boss, further appeals to residents of Awada and the good people of Anambra State to remain calm as the police, in collaboration with sister agencies, will not rest on its oars until the criminal elements tormenting the state are brought to justice.