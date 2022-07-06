Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, Abduct Chinese National In Kwara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Kwara has confirmed the killing of police inspector, Adebayo Adeforiti, and abduction of a Chinese national by some gunmen at CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru Expressway on July 2 at about 16:15hrs.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“Some armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the premises of CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru Expressway, shot and killed Inspector Adebayo

Adeforiti attached to PMF 15, Ilorin, who was on guard duty at the company, and abducted a Chinese national working in the site and escaped into the bushes.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, on receipt of the information, ordered an intense and discreet search, rescue and arrest operation into the matter with the deployment of the Command’s Tactical teams, vigilante and local hunters into the area for possible rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.

“The good people of Kwara State are advised to be vigilant, make available to the police any information that could aid the success of this special rescue operation.

“The CP commensurate with the families of the deceased police Inspector and that of the abducted Chinese, promising that no stone would be left unturned towards ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read in part.

NAN