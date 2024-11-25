IPOB Invitation To Lagos: Activist Urges Ohaneze To Intervene On Continue Detention Of One Frederick Nwajagu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former South East leader of Civil Liberties organization CLO, and human rights Activist, Comrade Okechukwu Nwanguma, has called on the apex Igbo Socio cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo to as a matter of urgency, intervene in the continued unjust detention of one Fredrick Nwajagu for close to two years now, over his alledged threat of inviting member of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB to Lagos to protect Igbo businesses.

He said “I hereby call upon Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the socio-cultural and political organization dedicated to representing and advancing the interests of the Igbo people in Nigeria, to take immediate action regarding the continued unjust detention of Frederick Nwajagu”

“Mr. Nwajagu has now spent nearly two years in prison following his arrest in April 2023 for threatening to invite the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protect Igbo businesses and properties amidst growing threats and attacks from certain ethnic bigots in Lagos.

He said “it is deeply concerning that those who made the initial threats which Mr. Nwajagu responded to have not faced legal consequences, while he has been left to languish in prison.

According to Nwanguma in a statement made available to African Examiner weekend, “This situation highlights what appears to be a discriminatory application of the law driven by ethnic bias.

“I urge Ohanaeze Ndigbo to intervene on behalf of Mr. Nwajagu, advocating for the Lagos State Government to drop all charges against him.

“It is imperative that we stand for justice and equality for all citizens, regardless of their ethnic background.

“I believe that the voice of Ohanaeze can be a powerful instrument in ensuring fairness and representation for all members of the Igbo community” Nwanguma stated.