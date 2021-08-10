IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Turns Bloody In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 14 persons were feared killed while hoodlums attacked commercial vehicles and residents in IPOB sit at home order

IPOB had announced a sit-at-home to protest the arrest and detention of its leader Nnamdi Kanu.

It said the 6 am to 6 pm “stay-at-home” would be observed every Monday “until Kanu is freed”.

It began yesterday, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

Security agents had a busy day; they clashed in some places with suspected IPOB members who were enforcing the call.

Kanu is facing charges of terrorism, treasonable felony, management of an unlawful society and illegal possession of firearms.

His trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja will resume on October 21 before Justice Binta Nyako.

He remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

There were gunshots in the early hours of yesterday at Nkwogwu in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State.























