IReV: INEC Assures Of No Glitches In Result Upload For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured that there won’t be glitches with the upload of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi polls.

“We have been using the IReV for all governorship elections, but it [2023] was the first time we deployed it for the general election setting. Well, we had a glitch for some hours, and we fixed it. But I can assure you that this time around we are not going to have glitches,” he said.

The upload process was a major issue in the 2023 elections which INEC attributed to technical difficulties.

The chief press secretary, however, said the problems have been fixed.

“I can affirm that those technical issues have been resolved. Last week, we undertook the mock accreditation, and one of the reasons we did that was to test run these technology gadgets we were going to use, and it was successful,” he said.

Oyekanmi stated that any startup can have problems and that major players like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter occasionally have downtime as well.

“Technology can throw up challenges, but by and large, we have learned our lessons from the 2023 general elections,” he said.

While many Nigerians have expressed worries about the results transmission process, he clarified that INEC is uploading rather than transmitting results via IReV.

“We are not transmitting; we are uploading,” he said, noting that there are differences between transmitting and uploading.

“All we are doing is that we are taking a picture of the polling unit results and uploading same to the portal,” Oyekanmi maintained.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



