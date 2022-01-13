Court Defers Hearing In Suit Against Abba Kyari’s Extradition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled hearing for February 10 in a suit seeking to, among others; restrain the Federal Government from extraditing suspended former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Abba Kyari a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Justice Donatus Okorowo pronounced the decision yesterday in a ruling after the case was called and no lawyer announced appearance for the applicant.

Justice Okorowo noted that the fundamental rights enforcement suit was filed on August 9, 2021, and that since then, the applicant has taken no steps to serve the respondents.

Justice Okorowo adjourned till February 10 and ordered that hearing notice should be served on the applicant’s counsel.

The suit was filed for Kyari by a group-the Incorporated Trustees of the Northern Peace Foundation (NPF) – through its lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, after a United States (U.S.) court indicted him (Kyari) for allegedly receiving funds from detained internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi).

It is the applicant’s contention that Kyari’s suspension and the alleged constant threat for his arrest, detention and extradition, without due process, amounted to violation of his rights.