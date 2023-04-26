May 29: Tinubu, APC Stakeholders Visit Defence House

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and the Vice-President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, alongside other APC stakeholders on Wednesday visited the Defecse House, Maitama, to inspect facilities.

The African examiner reports that the Defecse House will serve as official operational base of the President-elect till May 29, when he will be inaugurated as the country’s 16th democratically elected president.

Tinubu was also accompanied on the visit by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-agege, among others.

From the Defence House, Tinubu will receive briefings and hold key meetings as President-elect when he eventually moved into it.

This is not a new development as incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari also lodged at the same facility months before his inauguration on May 29, 2015, before he moved into his official residence at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

African examiner recalls that Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday aboard his private jet, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, and son, Seyi, after a month-long trip to Paris. The president-elect, who left Nigeria on March 21 for Paris on vacation after a hectic campaign and election season, on his return, said he was strong and ready to work. He was quoted in a statement by one of his media aides, Mr Tunde Rahman, as saying: “I am ready for the task ahead. “I have rested; I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead, forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong; very strong.’’



On his plans for the country, Tinubu said he had been consulting and planning, with a view to putting together a strong team, so he could hit the ground running once he assumed office on May 29. Since his return to the country, Tinubu’s residence in Asokoro had been a beehive of activities as APC stakeholders, including Adamu, its national chairman, had continued to throng in for consultations.