May 29: Tinubu, APC Stakeholders Visit Defence House
Wednesday, April 26th, 2023
African examiner recalls that Tinubu returned to Abuja on Monday aboard his private jet, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, and son, Seyi, after a month-long trip to Paris.
The president-elect, who left Nigeria on March 21 for Paris on vacation after a hectic campaign and election season, on his return, said he was strong and ready to work.
He was quoted in a statement by one of his media aides, Mr Tunde Rahman, as saying: “I am ready for the task ahead.
“I have rested; I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead, forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong; very strong.’’
On his plans for the country, Tinubu said he had been consulting and planning, with a view to putting together a strong team, so he could hit the ground running once he assumed office on May 29.
Since his return to the country, Tinubu’s residence in Asokoro had been a beehive of activities as APC stakeholders, including Adamu, its national chairman, had continued to throng in for consultations.
