I’ve Never Been In Love With Any Woman – Falz

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, aka ‘Falz’, has disclosed that he has never said “I love you” to any girl in his life before.

The lawyer turned singer disclosed this during in an interview with media personality, Taymesan, as he talked about his love life.

A clip of the interview uploaded by Taymesan on Friday showed Falz saying that he has not been romantically involved with any woman.

He said: “I’ve never been in love. I’ve never said to a woman, in a romantic way, that, ‘I’m in love with you’. I’ve never.

“I’ve never said I love you to a girl.”

Speaking on when he got inspiration for his love songs from, he stated that as an artiste he was meant to be creative.

He said, “As an artiste, you need to have a canvas. When you have a canvas, you have different colours of paints, and you just splash it.”

He, however, disclosed that he hasn’t opened himself to any relationship recently.

“I closed the door because I wasn’t ready,” Falz revealed.