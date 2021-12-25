Jonathan Preaches Peace, Love At Christmas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has enjoined Nigerians and others around the world to embrace peace and show love to one another, as a reflection of what Christmas symbolises for all of humanity.

Dr Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message to Christians in which he also noted that Christmas presents to the world, rays of hope and optimism, in the midst of difficulties occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges.

In the message titled ‘Compliments of the Season Dear Friends, Patriots and Christians Around the World’, the former President emphasised that the birthday of Jesus Christ “is symbolic of love, victory, sacrifice and the sufficiency of joy and peace to the world.”

He stated further: “I am delighted to join you all to celebrate this year’s Christmas. The year has been defined by remarkable events across the world with COVID-19 and its many variants disrupting our systems, economies and social lives.

“In the midst of global challenges which we, as a nation, have also had a fair share, Christmas presents to us rays of hope, joy and peace. The birthday of Jesus Christ is symbolic of love, victory, sacrifice and the sufficiency of joy and peace to the world.

As we celebrate, let’s, therefore, live with optimism, sacrifice, peace and love towards one another and our nation. Let us manifest justice, patience and faith which are virtues exemplified by Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. This is the way to build our societies better from the horrors associated with the pandemic and overcome our national challenges.”