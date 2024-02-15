Hardship: Sultan Of Sokoto Statement Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement credited to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, that the northerners will soon revolt due to the hunger and hardship Nigerians are facing have sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that the Sultan, in a meeting with other Northern Traditional Council rulers had stated that the increase in poverty and hunger in the country will lead to a revolt against the government.



He said: “It is getting to a level that traditional leaders could no longer pacify the people from revolting against government and political leaders that are supposed to find solutions to their lingering socio-economic plight.



“We have reached that level, people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry, but they still believe there are people who can talk to them, they believe in some of their Governors, some other traditional rulers and some of their religious leaders, fortunately some of us double as traditional and religious leaders.”

The statement of the Muslim spiritual leader in Nigeria has sparked reactions on social media.

The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens below:

@VivaDido writes: “Sultan, where were you when boko haram members were ransacking the north in the administration of Buhari? Or lives do not matter? Where were you when hardship was rocking the economy with Buhari as the President then? Why didn’t you lead a protest? If we all had spoken in unison against the hardship and corruption back then, things wouldn’t have turned up this way. If we all had come out to protest against the bad government of Buhari, his successor would have known it wouldn’t be business as usual as the people are awake and ready to chase them out. But you were mute. Anyway, we all can still rise and speak against this hardship, and also protest where and when necessary. For now, it is necessary.”

@SlimNazi writes: “Nigeria is going on fine ,please no need for revolt, moreover we that voted Tinubu are receiving extra incentives.”



@RealQueenBee__ writes: “Sultan Sir, Revolution/protest are not necessary in Nigeria now as things are working as expected Nigerians are living the life of their dream Ashuwaju the master strategist has assembled the best talent, they’re delivering to expectation Peter Obi is still learning his lesson.”



@aprokonurse_ writes: “Why are northerners lamenting now? I thought they said they would teach Peter obi a lesson by voting in Tinubu,now they are wailing but Peter obi is going about his normal business, and I’m sure that God is keeping and providing for well meaning Nigerians.”



@Sparkybwoii2 writes: “This is false; we the people of Nigeria are doing well in our various businesses as well as the president.”



@Mnneji1 writes: “Hypocrite! When Buhari was there, what did they say?”



@Roseangel009 writes: “Tinubu should better get things right. The revolution Sowore has been talking about it’s like Hausas will start it. Ghen ghen.”

@UnlimitedEniola writes: “They can’t be living fat while we go lean.”



@MalcolmInfiniti writes: “Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar the rising poverty, hunger and insecurity in the country is caused by several years of bad leadership by our traditional, religious and political leaders who have used religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians. Today I am happy that our leaders cannot use hunger to divide Nigerians. With Hunger Nigerians are united. Hunger does not differentiate between a Northerner or Southerner, a Christian, Muslim, or Olokun worshiper. My dear Sultan, the revolt that you foresee if not averted will be against all our leaders and their cohorts not just President Bola Tinubu’s government. May Olokun help you and all of us.”





