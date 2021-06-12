June 12: Comedian Mr Macaroni Joins Protesters In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has joined protesters at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area, the venue of the June 12 protest in Lagos State.

The protesters had earlier been dispersed by the police who fired tear gas canisters at them and also fired gunshots in the air.

They, however, converged again in front of a motor park approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation with placards, chanting “Buhari must go” and demanding good governance and end to insecurity in the country.

Addressing journalists, Mr Macaroni wondered why the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), who contested presidential elections at least four times before he got to power, is the same person causing pains to Nigerians.

In February 2021, Mr Macaroni was arrested for protesting at the Lekki toll gate where he demanded that justice be served to the victims of the October 20 2020 #EndSARS protest at the toll plaza.

