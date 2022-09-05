(JUST IN): FG Suspends Five Percent Duty On Telecom Services

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has suspended the proposed five percent excise duty on telecommunications services.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, announced the suspension in Abuja on Monday.

Pantami said the decision to suspend the tax was arrived at by stakeholders, asserting that the telecommunications sector already has challenges of multiple taxes.

The Minister made the announcement during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector.

Details Shortly…