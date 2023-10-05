Leave Certificate Issues Alone And Focus On Development, Minister Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has tasked Nigerians to focus attention on national development instead of dwelling on the unfolding certificate saga involving President Bola Tinubu.

Tuggar made this known when he appeared on Channels Television programme on Wednesday arguing that President Tinubu has a long-standing political career, after he has served as a two-term governor, hence his academic records should no longer be of concern to Nigerians.

Tuggar said: “Nobody is wasting time about certificates and qualifications for somebody who has been governor of a state, served two terms, he has been on the national stage as a politician.

“President Buhari had to go through the same thing where people were actually questioning whether he went to secondary school or not. Someone who had classmates, someone who was a head boy and all of that.

“So there is a tendency to always fight to distract, to distract people on such frivolous issues as opposed to facing major issues of development. We don’t have time to waste on that.

“And you know, the foreign leaders that we have been engaging and the international organization clearly are disinterested in wasting time on such things. We pay no mind to that.

“Nigerians should focus on development and every Nigerian because of critical situation we are in at the moment, our population growing at 3% per annum, the economic challenges we are facing, we shouldn’t be wasting time about whether (in) some certificates ‘t’ is missing somewhere or ‘i’ hasn’t been dotted. That shouldn’t be our primary focus at the moment.”





