JUST IN: Police Foil Another Attack On Imo Police Station

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives in Imo State, South- East Nigeria, have foiled an attack on Mbieri Police Division of the Command by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and its militia wing, Eastern Security Network, ESN.

The Command said the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday.

A statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Mike Abattam, said there was no casualty.

“Today April 1, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network, its militia wing attempted an attack on Mbieri Police Station but were repelled following stiff resistance from the police operatives attached to the division.

“The hoodlums who threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station and shot sporadically were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the combat-ready police operatives, forcing them to retreat in panic, escaping in their vehicles.

“For the prompt response of the gallant police operatives, only minimal damage was done to parked unserviceable vehicles and some windows due to the effect of the explosive.