KADSEMA Cautions Residents On Fire Outbreaks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), has urged residents to be safety cautions to guard against fire outbreaks in the state.

Muhammed Mukaddas, KADSEMA Executive Secretary made the appeal while commiserating with victims of fire disaster in Tudun Wada Zaria Market, on Friday.

Mukaddas said that the market fire occurred at a very critical time when the wind was high due to the harmattan.

He appealed to residents to take preventive measures to avert fire disasters.

Muqaddas said that the agency, alongside the market union leaders would continue to work together to ascertain the causes of the fire for socio-economic development.

A traditional leader, Sarkin Yara, Mr Abdulkadir Magaji, urged the victims to accept the incident in good faith.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, Tudun Wada Zaria Market Association, Mr Dahiru Shu’aibu, expressed appreciation to the agency for its concern while assuring that the gesture would improve their relationship.

African Examiner reports that the cause of the inferno was being investigated as shops worth millions of naira were razed.