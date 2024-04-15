Kano APC Ward Suspends Ganduje Over Alleged Bribery, Misappropriation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has been suspended..

Members of his ward, the Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State announced the suspension on Monday.

The national chairman was suspended following allegations of corruption against him by the state government.

Our correspondent reports that the Kano High Court had fixed April 17, 2024 to arraign the embattled national chairman on charges of bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds.