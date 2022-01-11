Will Smith Clinches First Golden Globe Award For The Best Actor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Will Smith has won his debut award for the best actor in a drama film at the award ceremony from the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Having been nominated for 5 different categories in 1993, 1994, 2002, 2007, and 2016; Will Smith’s 2022 nomination has finally gained him a win. The 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor won his first Golden Globes award in his portrayal of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in the film King Richard.

Regardless of the audience- and broadcast-free ceremony which was live-streamed, the Globes still announced the winners via Instagram.

Will Smith has a long and successful career. He has featured in hit comedy series or in more significant roles. His latest film, King Richard, is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Venus and Serena Williams. It reenacts Richard William’s plan to make his daughter’s tennis pros beginning when they were just children.

The film, which was released simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max, has emerged as an early Oscars frontrunner. Nominees for the Academy Awards will be announced on February 8.