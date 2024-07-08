Katsina Declares Public Holiday To Mark Islamic New Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year.

In a Sunday statement, the Secretary to the Government of the State Abdullahi Yar’adua said the Katsina State governor Dikko Radda declared the public holiday.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD has declared Tomorrow, Monday 8th July 2024 which is equivalent to the 2nd of Al-Muharram, 1446 AH as a public holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic year,” the statement read.

“Governor Dikko Radda said that Monday has been declared a work-free day to enable all workers in the state to join other Muslims in celebration of the new year (1446 after the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad SAW from Makkah to Medina).”

