Kenneth Okonkwo’s Plan To Join APC Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has described the LP as “a secret society led by a group of clowns” and he is not happy with the recent happenings in the party and also, he is opened to go back to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has sparked social media reactions.

It is worth recalling that Okonkwo, who is a lawyer and also a movie actor, was a presidential campaign spokesperson for the LP in 2023.

The Labour Party has been embroiled in some internal crisis recently and Okonkwo, speaking in an interview recently disclosed that the party does not have the integrity to take advantage of its internal crisis

According to him, he will not rule out rejoining another party if the party continues on a “trajectory where they cannot even hold an acceptable national convention”.

“Any party that is not visibly committed to the welfare of Nigerians will most likely not see me there. I don’t rule out going back to anything because change is constant,” he said.

“My own labour party is not impressing me. Assuming they continue on this trajectory where they cannot even hold an acceptable national convention, then you’d tell me I’d be there?

“I was a spokesperson at the presidential level and I did not know that the Labour Party was having a convention. When I saw it on social media, I thought it was fake. They were rejected in Umuahia because it was a leprous convention.

“Those people are clowns. It is the greatest joke I have ever seen in a political party and then you want to position yourself as a party of integrity. You cannot give what you don’t have.

“Aburi and his cohorts, their tenure is over. Let Aburi and his cohorts get behind me. They are workers of iniquity. I don’t rate them. That executive is in charge of the secret society. They should be apprehended.”

It could be recalled that Okonkwo left the APC in 2022 and joined the Labour Party.

This recent development of the actor turned politician saying that he may return the APC generated some concerns on X formerly known as Twitter. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens below.



@whyteworld_vp writes: “You and me both. Hear him paving the way to return to his proverbial “vomit”. What will he tell them upon return?

@naijama writes: “ So many people getting ready to port. But to where? Anyway, it is

@OfficialAPCNg whose doors are apparently open to all, so despite what was said in the heat of the election campaign, it isn’t surprising that Okonkwo spoke of REjoining! Shame.”



@adeyemipapi writes: “Me, I never av any bliv in any politician. Smh.”



@Ayodeji02188047 writes: “I keep saying it our leaders are the best among us, 90% of Nigerians are terrible than the leaders we criticize everyday.”

@Obi writes: “Hunger respects nobody.”



@Yelwa writes: “We tell dem dat STRUCTURE matters in Nigerian politics. You wish it away at your own loss. But they said they do not need any yẹyẹ structure that obidients are what ELUUUPI and Peter Obi need. A “political movement” that refuses to have a leadership is doomed to fail.”



@ClubIbom writes: “You’re a clown yourself. You’ll be a liability to any party.”



@Israel writes: “Bwala is now a masked APC member you can join him, Mean Market, Ogbaete Market, Alaba int Market Monday Market etc doesn’t know that one man didn’t come to market.’



@Funke writes: He may??? Who hold am before ..make Dem all shift if Dem want make we see road abeg. Which kind Mayyyy?”



@Fadeyi writes: “If you want to go oga please get out. Politicians will always be Politicians. Why APC despite their promises? You want money abi.”



@chykoto writes: “I suspected that move after he praised the return of old national anthem.”