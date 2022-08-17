Mammoth Crowd As Tinubu Visits Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Wednesday, gathered at the residence of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta as the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu visited the former President.

Tinubu arrived at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in his chopper at about 1:09pm accompanied by some party leaders.

The former Lagos governor was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor, Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba, and other Ogun State government functionaries.

They accompanied Tinubu into a meeting with the president.

The meeting was believed to be connected with the presidential ambition of Tinubu.