Kidnapped NDDC Staff Regains Freedom In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A staff of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Kingsley Okorafor kidnapped on Saturday in his home town Umulogho autonomous in Imo has regained freedom.

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the latest development to The Nation on Sunday.

The source did not disclose whether ransom was paid to the abductors though it was learnt the kidnappers demanded N10 million ransom.

“I can confirm to you that my brother who was earlier kidnapped on Saturday has regained his freedom and has reunited with other family members,” the source said.

Okorafor was kidnapped at the early hours of Saturday in his home town Umulogho autonomous community while returning from a wake of one of the Traditional Rulers in Obowo.

There has been many reported cases of kidnapping in Imo and other security challenges in recent times.

Wife of General Manager of Imo Zoological Garden, Nekede, Mrs. Elizabeth Abioye, who was kidnapped last week at the premises of First Baptist Church, Owerri has not been released with her whereabouts unknown.