KIDNAPPING: Police Beef Up Security At Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Onigari Axis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo and Ogun states Police Commands, have re-affirmed their commitment to rid both states and surrounding environs off undesirable criminal elements.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams in the company of his Ogun State counterpart, Lanre Bankole, gave the pledge, yesterday, in a bid to proactively forestall future criminal occurrence along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Both commissioners embarked on a strategic assessment patrol and eventual deployment of assets around areas concerned.

Adebowale said: “Consequent upon the above, the security architecture of both Commands were also deliberately re-modeled with cooperation from adjoining states Police Commands to deal decisively with criminal elements whose mindset is to use both states as a criminal hideout after being dislodged.

“In furtherance of the above, the good citizens of Oyo State are advised not to panic or agitate as adequate deployment of tactical and operation assets would be seen swarming the axis and embarking on; joint intelligence -led surveillance, aggressive patrols with adjourning states, combing of forests alongside local hunters and vigilantes and permanent visibility policing measures intensified along the busy highways.”

“In addition, private and public users of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway are encouraged to go about their day to day activities without any form of fear of molestation or harassment from unscrupulous elements as adequate security measures in its topmost capacity are on ground.”

“While cooperation with the Police in exchange of credible and timely information is encouraged, the CP enjoins the good people of Oyo State to eschew crime and criminality at all times.”

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614.”

“The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively,” to the Oyo State CP said.