Kumuyi Arrives Enugu For Crusade, Advises Youths Not To Be Distracted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Founder and General Superintendent(GS) of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Dr. William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be distracted by any situation.

Pastor Kumuyi is in Enugu for a 6-Day Crusade with the theme , ‘The Day of his Power’ held at Okpara Square by 5.00pm daily.

Glory to Glory is the theme of the one-day activity called ‘IMPACT ACADEMY’, which targets the youths – students and graduates of secondary school, tertiary institutions, corp members, teachers and lecturers in these institutions and young professionals and entrepreneurs. Date is Friday 25th October and time is 8.00 AM. Venue is Okpara Square

Kumuyi, who spoke with journalists at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Wednesday on arrival, disclosed that there will be a three-day inter-denominational Ministers’ Conference Meeting during his stay in Enugu.

He disclosed that he will engage and interact with youths, including students, on Friday to redirect the youths on the right path.

On the ministers’ conference, Kumuyi explained that ministers, workers and members of all churches in Enugu as well as professionals, captains of industries, technicians and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the conference.

The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Emmanuel Edeh had while reacting to the crusade , disclosed that the association was in support of the Minister’s conference.

According to him, the conference is their own way of encouraging church leaders to be together.

Edeh then appealed to the ministers and leaders of churches to attend the conference, to enable them to rob minds together and chart a new way for Christian faith in the state.