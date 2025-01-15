LAGOS Teacher Gets 21 Years Jail Term For Attempted Sexual Assault

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, sentenced a teacher to 21 years at the correctional service, for attempted sexual assault on a 13-year-old student.

The convict, Oladosu Sakiru, an arabic teacher, was re-arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi, on an amended two-count charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration, and indecent treatment of a child.

He was first arraigned on March 17, 2023, and had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Trial had commenced, and the prosecution had called two witnesses namely, the victim and her father, who both testified against the convict.

However, on Sept. 6, 2024, the convict opted to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

The prosecution amended the charge, and consequently, informed the court of the position.

The convict was then re-arranged, and this time, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Delivering judgement on Tuesday, the court chided the convict for betraying the trust reposed on him by parents of the student, who enrolled their ward in the islamic school.

Justice Oshodi held that the evidence before the court, showed a pattern of “predatory behavior”, since the convict subjected the female student to force, and inappropriate touch.

According to Oshodi, when the convict is confronted with his action, he seeks refuge in the often repeated phrase “it was the work of the devil”.

The court held that religious leaders and teachers, like the convict, occupy an important position in society.

He held that when such individuals break the trust of society, by “preying” on children, the court must respond with appropriate sanctions.

The court held that this is to reflect society’s condemnation of such actions, and to deter others.

The court, consequently, held:

”Oladosu Shakiru, I have convicted you following your guilty plea of attempting to commit sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.

“These offences are very serious and the facts of this case are alarming.

“As an imam and an Arabic school teacher, you occupy a position of significant trust.

“That trust extended not only to the 13-year-old child, the one you victimised, but also to her parents and the entire community who look to you for spiritual and moral guidance.

“You betrayed this trust in the most deplorable manner,” he said .

The court, consequently, sentenced Sakiru to a term of 14 years imprisonment on count one, and seven years imprisonment on count two.

The judge held that the terms of imprisonment shall run consecutively.

The court also ordered that the name of the convict be registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

Earlier, in a plea for mercy on behalf of the convict, defence counsel, Mr Nelson Onyejaka, had begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He had told the court that the convict was a first time offender, with two wives, and urged the court to be lenient with the sentence.

On her part, the prosecutor, Ms Bukola Okeowo, had however, prayed the court to sentence the convict accordingly.

According to the charge , the convict committed the offence between February and March, 2022 on Odusanmi St, in Mushin.

According to the prosecution, the offences violate Sections 135 and 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.