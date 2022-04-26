Lagosians Frown Over MURIC Opposition To Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, opposed the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term has caused commotion on social media.

African Examiner recalls that MURIC in a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its Director kicked against the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who last week endorsed the incumbent Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

According to MURIC, the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) violates a long standing unwritten rule on rotational governance between Christians and Muslims in Lagos State as Christians have had their two terms and it is the turn of Muslims to produce a governor by 2023.

MURIC said: “It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expires by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.

“That is why Muslims in Lagos State regard the recent endorsement given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to run for the Christians’ third term as unfair, unjust and provocative. It may not be known in official circles, but Lagos Muslims are grumbling and we have been under pressure for some time now to speak up.”

The Muslim body further stated that it rejected exclusivism in matters of governance, adding that “Lagos Muslims are tax payers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must, therefore, be consulted on matters of governance”.

It added: “We refuse to be blindfolded on the way to the polling booth. Neither shall we be satisfied just as voters, we must also be voted for. That is the essence of democracy. It must be participatory. The choice of candidates and leadership must not be lopsided in a democracy. Every segment of society must be consulted.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some Twitter users tok to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the development.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@Jibsman1 writes: “Tinubu and fashola ruled for 16 years… Both Muslim. Where was muric? BTW when did gubernatorial issues become Muslim -Christian affairs?”

@Belshagy writes: “This MURIC should be disbanded already. Their statement is careless, insensitive, inciting, completely discriminatory and have no regard for our democracy.”

@Ninalowoazeez1 writes: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don’t deserve 2nd term because he is a Christian. MURIC. Dear MURIC. As a Muslim too, Sanwo-Olu is our candidate for 2023. Meanwhile, Tinubu and Fashola are both Muslim. We play politics of development not religion in Lagos state.”

@Real_Damilare07 writes: “MURIC IS PART OF OUR MANY PROBLEMS IN THIS COUNTRY, THEY ARE TOO CARELESS WITH THEIR SPEECH.”

@Ruthonpoint writes: “The MURIC man is a confused fellow… Tinubu+ Fashola had a 16 years Rauf Aregbesola and Oyetola in Osun State going to 16 years.. He should not drag Islam and Muslims into his ridiculous opinion. He should face it alone.. Yorubas won’t b divided by such irritating comment.”

@MatthewOttah writes: “This Ishaq Akintola MURIC must definitely be on the terror watch list of the US and Europe? Everything that comes out of his mouth is Anti-Christian and Anti-West. He wants to destroy the peaceful unity between Muslims and Christians especially in the SW. He is very dangerous.”

@oc_kalm writes: “Southwest used to be a non- religious zone until muric come out. A once peaceful zone might be going the way of religious extremity as we see in some states of the North. Something has to be done quickly.”

@kvng_lheo writes: “If it’s not that bomb is in their head, Tinubu and Fashola were there for a combined 16 years because a Christian has done 4 years you say it’s your turn. Something Dey do una.#muric.”

@chinweubaofor writes: “This Muric man need to be reminded that Tinubu 8 years + Fashola 8 years = 16 years. Ambode 4 years + Sanwo-Olu 8 years = 12 years. Therefore, after Sanwo-Olu another Christian will take shot of 4 years to complete the Christian’s 16 years.”