UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns Amid Budget Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and which led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party.

Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

She said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street, “We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Key Points Of Crisis

On Sept. 23, Truss’ finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called “mini-budget” which began a turbulent period for U.K. bond markets which balked at the debt-funded tax cuts he put forward.

Most of the policies were reversed three weeks later by the second finance minister, Jeremy Hunt.

CNBC