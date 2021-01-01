Buratai Vows To End Terrorism in Nigeria in 2021

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says that the Nigerian army will disgrace the Boko Haram and Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in 2021.

Buratai disclosed this during a sit-out night to for the 2021 New Year at the TY Buratai Institute for War and Peace, Buratai in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, the Nigerian Army had done a lot in the fight against insurgency in the North-east in 2020 and is committed to combating all forms of insecurity in the country.

He enjoined the troops to dedicate themselves to the task of eradicating terrorism by sticking to the tempo in 2021 with more determination and action to end the insurgency and win the confidence of Nigerians.

He said: “I am very optimistic that 2021 will be different, totally different with remarkable differences from 2020.

“I want you to see it as a challenge and a task that must be done because we are the one that can do it because Nigerians believe in us and believe that we can do it.

“You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country.”

Buratai assured that the troops would enjoy a lot of welfare packages in 2021 and commend President Buhari for his support for the Nigerian Army.

