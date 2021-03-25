LAUTECH Undergraduate Jailed Over $104,500 Scam

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court has ordered that a 500-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Adebowale Abiola to be jailed for one year over $104,500 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested Abiola following a report on the activities of Internet fraudsters in the Lekki area of Lagos

According to available information, Abiola, who presented himself as Burton J. Smith, a citizen of the United States of American and former military officer, defrauded one Courtney Kaye

Abiola was arraigned on an amended one count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents which contains false pretence. He pleaded guilty to the charge

Following his plea, the prosecuting counsel, I. A. Mohammed, informed the court about the plea bargain Abiola entered into with the commission and also reviewed the facts of the case.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Taiwo sentenced him to one year imprisonment with an option of N300,000 fine, saying that the N5m recovered from him should be returned to the victim through the Federal Government.

Justice Taiwo also ordered that a black Mercedes Benz GLK, with number plate AKD 573 GK, recovered from him be forfeited.

