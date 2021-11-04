Leaking Gas Pipeline Isolated, NNPC Allays Fears

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NNPC Ltd hereby informs the general public, especially those living within the Anifowoshe area of Ikeja in Lagos State, that a gas pipeline that was reported leaking in the early hours of today has been isolated and the general area cordoned off.

The incident was caused by road construction and rehabilitation activities in the area.

Preliminary findings indicate that at about 8.40am, Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, a pipeline gas leakage was reported around Anifowoshe, Ikeja Underbridge, Lagos State. The pipeline is a 6-inch gas pipeline supplying gas to Mainland Power Ltd, near Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The NNPC immediately moved in by engaging Gaslink Ltd, its franchise partner operating the pipeline, mobilized to the location, cordoned off the area and successfully isolated the gas pipeline at Oba Akran Valve pit.

In the meantime, residents of the area are urged not to panic as all necessary safety measures have been put in place to avert any further escalation of the incident; while NNPC’s team of maintenance engineers are collaborating with Gaslink team at the site to ensure that gas supply services to areas affected by the incident resume within the next 48 hours.























