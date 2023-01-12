Lecturer Delivers Septuplets In Anambra, Seek For Financial Assistance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZK) Awka, Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, Mrs. Ngozi Uzodike, has been delivered of septuplets (seven babies), two boys and five girls.

But regrettably, one of the girls did not make it alive as others who are now bouncing.

The lecturer who is attached to the Business Administration Department of the federal government owned ivory tower,, delivered the babies at Obijackson Women and Children Hospital, Okija, last Sunday, according to the family charged N19 million by the hospital management.

However, it was mixed feelings and for the Woman as she complained bitterly that she had not been paid salaries since she started working in the university since last December 2020.

Mr. Celestine Uzodike, her husband, confirmed to Newsmen yesterday that his wife, was properly engaged as a lecturer at the institution, but unfortunately, had not been paid since.

He lamented that his wife had never earned a kobo as salary, even after she had been promoted from Assistant Lecturer to Lecturer II.

Mr. Uzodike, therefore, urged the Federal Government to pay the two years salary arrears owned to the new mother, and also come to their assistance.

According to him, they are finding it extremely difficult to foot the hospital bill and take care of the surviving six babies.

“The babies came out prematurely at 26th week gestation period and the hospital said they will need to be placed under intensive care unit and each of them will cost N3 million. One of them has died, remaining six babies, that is why they billed us like that.”

Their mother, who was very weak to speak after the delivery, said, “All I want is for philanthropists both in Anambra State and Nigeria at large to come to our aid in other to offset the hospital bill.

She equally called on the Anambra State government to come to their help.