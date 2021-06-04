W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Police Council Confirms Baba As IGP

Posted by Breaking News, Crime Watch, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, June 4th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting, said Baba was unanimously confirmed.



President Buhari had on April 6, appointed Baba as acting Inspector General of Police.

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=63810

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us