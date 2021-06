BREAKING: Police Council Confirms Baba As IGP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting, said Baba was unanimously confirmed.

President Buhari had on April 6, appointed Baba as acting Inspector General of Police.